VAULT (VAULT) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $104,998.99 and $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00354924 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00789758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015286 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020173 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
VAULT Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VAULT
Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.