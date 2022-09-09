VAULT (VAULT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. VAULT has a market cap of $167,956.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VAULT has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.01088327 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00853558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017048 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021676 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000313 BTC.
About VAULT
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
