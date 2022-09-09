VAULT (VAULT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. VAULT has a market cap of $167,956.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VAULT has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.01088327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00853558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

