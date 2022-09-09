Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vector Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:VCAP opened at GBX 57.85 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The stock has a market cap of £26.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1,157.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.61. Vector Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.44 ($0.81).

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

