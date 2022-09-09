Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vector Capital Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON:VCAP opened at GBX 57.85 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The stock has a market cap of £26.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1,157.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.61. Vector Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.44 ($0.81).
Vector Capital Company Profile
