Vega Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $35.69 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.69 million and $757,711.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00006204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,199.30 or 0.99209276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.