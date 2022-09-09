Velas (VLX) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $92.47 million and $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00074668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033608 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,349,064,164 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

