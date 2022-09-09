Velo (VELO) Trading Down 39.8% Over Last Week

Velo (VELO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Velo has a total market cap of $9.89 million and $6.73 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velo has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo (VELO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velo’s official website is velo.org.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in the British Virgin Islands, Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.