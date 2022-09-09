Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,736,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

