Venus (XVS) One Day Volume Hits $4.06 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00023362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $60.46 million and $4.06 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.
Venus Coin Profile
Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Venus
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
