Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Cowen

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRA. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

VRA stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,788,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 102.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 636,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

