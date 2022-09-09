Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $49.23 million and $9.15 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars.

