Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 351.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Verastem Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Verastem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 37.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

