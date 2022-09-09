Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 351.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Verastem Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Verastem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Verastem
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 37.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
