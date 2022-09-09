Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $22.62

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $23.18. Vericel shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Vericel Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vericel by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vericel by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vericel by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

