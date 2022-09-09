Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $22.62

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $23.18. Vericel shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 223 shares traded.
VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 2.06.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
