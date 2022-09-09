Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.79 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $719,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

