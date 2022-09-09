Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

VRSK stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,716 shares of company stock valued at $753,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.