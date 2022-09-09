Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.52. 93,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,708,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after buying an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

