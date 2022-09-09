Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $152,332.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $152,332.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,971,422 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

