Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $18.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

