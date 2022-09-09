Vesper Achieves Market Cap of $4.27 Million (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $4.27 million and $93,744.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00357993 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00790083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Vesper
Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,353 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Vesper Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
