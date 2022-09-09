Vesper Achieves Market Cap of $4.27 Million (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $4.27 million and $93,744.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00357993 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00790083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,353 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

Vesper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

