Vesper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,245.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $92,245.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.01076924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00830424 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016889 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021233 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000307 BTC.
Vesper Profile
Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,353 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Buying and Selling Vesper
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.