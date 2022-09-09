Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.80 and a beta of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

