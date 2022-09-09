VIBE (VIBE) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $785,537.41 and $30.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005535 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00077598 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.