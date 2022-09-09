Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDCVF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vicat from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vicat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Vicat Price Performance

SDCVF stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Vicat has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

