VideoCoin (VID) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VideoCoin

VID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

