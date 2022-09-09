Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0415 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $709,299.66 and approximately $1,623.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.44 or 0.08048494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00181811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00286164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00735108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00618019 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.