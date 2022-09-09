VIDY Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $364,598.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

