VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $220,404.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

