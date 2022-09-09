Viper Protocol (VIPER) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Viper Protocol has a total market cap of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viper Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Viper Protocol Profile

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Buying and Selling Viper Protocol

