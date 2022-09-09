Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VGI stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
