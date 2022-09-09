Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 21st

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

