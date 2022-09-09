Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 21st

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.