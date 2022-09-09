Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.34. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.12.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.