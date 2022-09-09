Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.34. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

