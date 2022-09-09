VITE Hits Market Capitalization of $13.60 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VITE

VITE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 515,917,429 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

