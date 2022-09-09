Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 155. The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 23106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.0 %
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
