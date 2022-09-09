Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 155. The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 23106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

