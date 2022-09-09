VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VolitionRx stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

