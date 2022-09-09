Vonage (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vonage Price Performance

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage’s Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage’s fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.