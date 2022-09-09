Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 684 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

