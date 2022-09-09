Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.