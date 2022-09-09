Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after buying an additional 151,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

