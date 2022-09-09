Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 26,309 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 498.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

