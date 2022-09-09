Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 21,597 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of ANET opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

