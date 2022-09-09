Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 24,086 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,086 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 658,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 686,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 90,910 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

