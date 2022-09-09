Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,715 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in State Street by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,339,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $72.06 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.