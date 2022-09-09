Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,820 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Energizer worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Energizer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Energizer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $41.62.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. Energizer’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

