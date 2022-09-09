voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VJET stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
voxeljet Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.