voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJETGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VJET stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

