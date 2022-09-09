Voyager Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $118.75 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $254.67 million and $118.75 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,719.06 or 0.99429552 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00038827 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Voyager Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
