Vulcano (VULC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,484.00

Vulcano (VULC) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Vulcano has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcano has a total market capitalization of $88,389.18 and $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vulcano

Vulcano is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars.

