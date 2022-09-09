VYNK CHAIN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25,493.29 (VYNC)

VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, VYNK CHAIN has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. One VYNK CHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VYNK CHAIN has a total market cap of $25,493.29 and $11,574.00 worth of VYNK CHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VYNK CHAIN Profile

VYNK CHAIN (CRYPTO:VYNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2021. VYNK CHAIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,999,845 coins. The official website for VYNK CHAIN is vynkchain.org.

Buying and Selling VYNK CHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VYNK CHAIN is a Defi and Utility token from VynkPay which is a crypto payments application and a gateway to blockchain apps. Its mission is to connect people from all over the world by creating a healthy environment that accelerates trading without involving a single bank account.Telegram”

