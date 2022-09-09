Wall Street Games Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $743,196.06 and approximately $331,809.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002035 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

