Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $717,660.46 and $306,139.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002122 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

