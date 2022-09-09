Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $22.60 million and $1.79 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.83 or 0.08083548 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072985 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a N/A coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,809,443 coins and its circulating supply is 80,834,231 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

