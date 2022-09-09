Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.23 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00095187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00074940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032823 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002563 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

